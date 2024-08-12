Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 12, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,370 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 12
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Samvardhan Motherson, ABFRL, and Gabriel India
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: ICICI Bank, NHPC, UPL, India Pesticides among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 12
- ICICI Bank declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and NHPC declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy today: Trent to Orchid Pharma — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — MPS, Trent, STEL Holdings, Indo Amines, and Orchid Pharma
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 12
- Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 12.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Sebi chairperson Buch refutes Hindenburg's allegations as 'character assassination'
- Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband refuted Hindenburg's conflict of interest claims in the Adani probe, stating all disclosures were followed and investments in questioned funds were made before Buch joined Sebi.