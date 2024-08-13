Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 13, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,330 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, India inflation to MSCI index rejig
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,335 level, a discount of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: RVNL to INOX Green — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — RVNL, Stove Kraft, INOX Green, EIH Associated Hotels, and Dilip Buildcon.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: MSCI August Rejig: Vodafone Idea, RVNL shares among 7 stocks to be included in India Index; Bandhan Bank to be excluded
- MSCI August Rejig: The seven stocks to be included in the MSCI India Index are RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies, Oil India, Oracle Financial, Prestige Estates and Zydus Lifesciences.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: PNB, SAIL, Sun TV among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 13
- Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Aug 13.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 13
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GAIL, Graphite India, and Jupiter Wagons