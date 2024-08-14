Explore
Tue Aug 13 2024 15:57:08
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 14, 2024: Offshore funds named in Hindenburg report against SEBI chief not domiciled in Mauritius
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 14, 2024: Offshore funds named in Hindenburg report against SEBI chief not domiciled in Mauritius

Latest news on August 14, 2024: Hindenburg vs SEBI: The offshore funds are not domiciled in Mauritius, clarified FSC. (File Photo: Reuters)Premium
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2024, 01:05:30 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Offshore funds named in Hindenburg report against SEBI chief not domiciled in Mauritius

  • Hindenburg vs SEBI: FSC Mauritius clarified that the offshore funds which feature investments by the SEBI chief as mentioned in the Hindenburg report are not domiciled in Mauritius.
