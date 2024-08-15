Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 15, 2024: Wall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Wall Street today: Hedge funds add Apple, reshuffle technology portfolio
- The shift in hedge fund holdings came as the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.9% in the second quarter, adding to a 14% rally during the first half of 2024 aided by a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings