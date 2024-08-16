Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 16, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 16 August

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest news on August 16, 2024: Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes the Nifty 50 index has crucial support at 19,400, whereas the 50-stock index is facing resistance at 19,700 levels.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2024, 06:17 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 16 August

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Jindal Steel, Hindustan Oil and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
Read the full story here

