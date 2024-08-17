Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 17, 2024: Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan?

2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 17, 2024: Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, there are four more stock market holidays in the current year.Premium
Latest news on August 17, 2024: Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, there are four more stock market holidays in the current year.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2024, 07:02:30 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan?

  • To check whether Indian stock market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top
Read the full story here

17 Aug 2024, 07:02:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 3 stocks that will make the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sister

  • Master Capital Services has identified three stocks that are expected to deliver a 15-20 percent return, making them excellent choices for a thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gift.
Read the full story here

17 Aug 2024, 07:00:12 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global tailwinds drive up Indian investor wealth by ₹7.3 trillion

  • Overall, investor wealth increased by 7.3 trillion, per exchange data, on fresh buying and short covering (closing out bearish derivatives bets).
Read the full story here

