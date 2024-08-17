Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 17, 2024: Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan?
- To check whether Indian stock market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top
17 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 3 stocks that will make the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sister
- Master Capital Services has identified three stocks that are expected to deliver a 15-20 percent return, making them excellent choices for a thoughtful Raksha Bandhan gift.
17 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global tailwinds drive up Indian investor wealth by ₹7.3 trillion
- Overall, investor wealth increased by ₹7.3 trillion, per exchange data, on fresh buying and short covering (closing out bearish derivatives bets).