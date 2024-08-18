Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 18, 2024: Week Ahead: FOMC minutes, macro data, Powell's Jackson Hole speech, FII activity among key market triggers this week

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:26 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 18, 2024: Stock market triggers: FOMC minutes, macro data, Powell's speech, and FII activity will dictate market trends this week as Nifty 50 looks to reclaim the 25,000 mark.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

18 Aug 2024, 06:26 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: FOMC minutes, macro data, Powell's Jackson Hole speech, FII activity among key market triggers this week

  • Stock market triggers: Global cues such as US Fed minutes and Fed chair's speech will dictate market trends this week amid macro data releases as Nifty 50 looks to reclaim the 25,000-mark.
