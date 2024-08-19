Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 19, 2024: Centre evaluates setting up separate regulator for coal exchange

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Centre evaluates setting up separate regulator for coal exchange
- The development assumes significance for one of India's most important natural resources, which was embroiled in controversy in the not-too-distant past regarding inefficient allocation of coal mines
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Reliance Industries, Man Infraconstruction among 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 19
- Reliance Industries declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024 and Man Infraconstruction declared an interim dividend of ₹0.45 per equity share.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, GNFC among 17 stocks in F&O ban list on August 19
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV are the 17 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 19.