Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 2, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 2, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

3 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 2, 2024: Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Nifty 50 index now looks towards 24,250 and 24,500 as fresh targets. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

02 Aug 2024, 07:27:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Platinum Industries, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, and POCL Enterprises
02 Aug 2024, 07:23:28 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 2

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,850 level, a discount of nearly 185 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
02 Aug 2024, 07:08:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to BoE rate cut

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,820 level, a discount of nearly 215 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
02 Aug 2024, 06:51:12 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 2

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Consumer Products, Minda Corp, and LT Foods
