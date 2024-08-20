Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 20, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China lending rates to US stocks rally

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China lending rates to US stocks rally
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,655 level, a premium of nearly 65 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Birlasoft, PNB, SAIL among 19 stocks in F&O ban list on August 20
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC and Sun TV are among the 19 stocks on F&O ban list on Aug 20
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 20
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today - National Aluminium Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL), and Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL).