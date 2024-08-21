Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 21, 2024: Orient Technologies IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details to know. Apply or not?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Orient Technologies IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details to know. Apply or not?
- Orient Technologies IPO subscription starts today, August 21, and ends August 23. The Mumbai-based IT solutions provider raised ₹64.43 crores from anchor investors and set a price band of ₹195 to ₹206 per share.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Group companies, Cyient, telecom stocks, HG Infra, PNB Housing,
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: IIFL Securities to Synergy Green — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying five stocks, including IIFL Securities, Selan Exploration Technology, and Synergy Green Industries, intraday in the cash segment.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 21
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,686 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, weak dollar to fall in Treasury yields
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,695 level, a discount of nearly 12 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, four stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — August 21
- Stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended four intra-day stocks to buy today.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Sun TV among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on August 21
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, are among the 16 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 21.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Market constituents hope for change in Sebi's derivatives plans
- Recommendations to tighten index derivatives include increasing initial margins, limiting product expiries per week, and increasing contract sizes, potentially impacting NSE volumes by 35-40%.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics, Pfizer, Symphony among 19 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 21
- Hindustan Aeronautics had declared a final dividend of ₹13.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and Pfizer declared a final dividend of ₹35.00 per equity share.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 21
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today -Apollo Tyres Ltd., Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.