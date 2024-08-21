Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 21, 2024: Orient Technologies IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details to know. Apply or not?

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 21, 2024: Orient Technologies IPO: (L – R) Mr. Ujwal Mhatre, Director, Mr. Umesh Shah, Director, Mr. Ajay Sawant, CMD and Mr. Jayesh Shah, Director of Orient Technologies Limited at their IPO announcement, Mumbai

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Orient Technologies IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details to know. Apply or not?

  • Orient Technologies IPO subscription starts today, August 21, and ends August 23. The Mumbai-based IT solutions provider raised 64.43 crores from anchor investors and set a price band of 195 to 206 per share.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Group companies, Cyient, telecom stocks, HG Infra, PNB Housing,

  • Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 07:50 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: IIFL Securities to Synergy Green — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying five stocks, including IIFL Securities, Selan Exploration Technology, and Synergy Green Industries, intraday in the cash segment.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 07:27 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 21

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,686 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 07:10 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, weak dollar to fall in Treasury yields

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,695 level, a discount of nearly 12 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 06:44 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Sensex, four stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — August 21

  • Stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended four intra-day stocks to buy today.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 06:35 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Sun TV among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on August 21

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, are among the 16 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 21.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Market constituents hope for change in Sebi's derivatives plans

  • Recommendations to tighten index derivatives include increasing initial margins, limiting product expiries per week, and increasing contract sizes, potentially impacting NSE volumes by 35-40%.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics, Pfizer, Symphony among 19 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 21

  • Hindustan Aeronautics had declared a final dividend of 13.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and Pfizer declared a final dividend of 35.00 per equity share.
Read the full story here

21 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 21

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today -Apollo Tyres Ltd., Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.