Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 22, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 22

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 22, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,650 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,900 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 22

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, GSPL, and CIPLA
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.