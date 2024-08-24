Explore
Fri Aug 23 2024 15:58:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.15 0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,084.90 1.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,625.60 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 505.70 0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 401.80 -0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 24, 2024: Axis MF, GQG Partners, SBI Life Insurance, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth 4,250 crore
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 24, 2024: Axis MF, GQG Partners, SBI Life Insurance, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth ₹4,250 crore

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2024, 01:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Ambuja Cements block deal: Holderind Investments Ltd, promoter in Ambuja Cements, sold 6.79 crore shares, amounting to a 2.8 per cent stake in the company.
Latest news on August 24, 2024: Ambuja Cements block deal: Holderind Investments Ltd, promoter in Ambuja Cements, sold 6.79 crore shares, amounting to a 2.8 per cent stake in the company. Photo: Bloomberg (REUTERS)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2024, 01:21:47 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Axis MF, GQG Partners, SBI Life Insurance, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth ₹4,250 crore

  • GQG Partners purchased more than 4.39 crore shares, amounting to a 1.78 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements through bulk and block deals in two separate transactions
Read the full story here

24 Aug 2024, 12:50:06 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nykaa block deal: Public shareholder sells 1.43% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures for ₹851 crore

  • Nykaa block deal: Public shareholder sells 1.43% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures for 851 crore
Read the full story here

