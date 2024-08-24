Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 24, 2024: Axis MF, GQG Partners, SBI Life Insurance, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth 4,250 crore

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:21 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 24, 2024: Ambuja Cements block deal: Holderind Investments Ltd, promoter in Ambuja Cements, sold 6.79 crore shares, amounting to a 2.8 per cent stake in the company.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2024, 01:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Axis MF, GQG Partners, SBI Life Insurance, others buy stake in Ambuja Cements worth ₹4,250 crore

  • GQG Partners purchased more than 4.39 crore shares, amounting to a 1.78 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements through bulk and block deals in two separate transactions
24 Aug 2024, 12:50 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nykaa block deal: Public shareholder sells 1.43% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures for ₹851 crore

  Nykaa block deal: Public shareholder sells 1.43% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures for 851 crore
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.