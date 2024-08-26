Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 26, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 26

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 26
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,915 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
26 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: One should always be prepared for market drops of 10-15%: WhiteOak Capital’s Prashant Khemka
- From a bottom-up view, there are certain sectors where Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, finds more opportunities. Currently, he sees more promising prospects in financials, healthcare, technology and industrials
26 Aug 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty to dovish US Fed Chair Jerome Powell
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,916 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
26 Aug 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: SMS Pharma to Rane Engine — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — SMS Pharma, Rane Engine, Albert David, PCBL, and Uflex
26 Aug 2024, 06:44 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Interarch Building Products IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
- Interarch Building Products IPO listing date has been fixed for 26 August 2024. According to a notification on the stock exchanges, Interarch Building Products shares will be listed and to the dealings on the BSE and NSE effective Monday, 26 August 2024.
26 Aug 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 26
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HBL Power Systems, GNA Axles, and Time Technoplast
26 Aug 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests HDFC Life, and Natco Pharma today
- Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Natco Pharma.