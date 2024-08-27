Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 27, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 27

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 27
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,025 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
27 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: NDR Auto to Precision Wires — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — NDR Auto, Precision Wires, Kamdhenu, Quickheal, and AGS Transact Technologies
27 Aug 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones' record close to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,025 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
27 Aug 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 27
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Cipla, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Valiant Organics