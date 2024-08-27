Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 27, 2024: Pause, safeguard and safe exit: Groww launches three new features to protect F&O traders from market volatility

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Pause, safeguard and safe exit: Groww launches three new features to protect F&O traders from market volatility
- Groww has launched three new features that aim to reduce losses for futures and options (F&O) traders in the country. The brokerage launched F&O Pause, Safeguard, and Safe Exit features on August 27.
27 Aug 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Vdeal System IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know
- Vdeal System IPO Day1: The offer opened for subscription today and closes on 29, August. Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all other details that you need to know
27 Aug 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Tata Investment stock surges 20% to hit upper-circuit; What's driving the rally?
- The recent stock rally comes after a four-month stretch of lackluster performance. From March to July, the stock fell by almost 13 percent, following a surge of over 100 percent in January and February 2024.
27 Aug 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Page Industries makes a comeback but there's a long way to go
- Page Industries, exclusive licensee for Jockey in India, saw its best Q1 revenue growth in seven quarters. But the company anticipates it may be tough for it to achieve the earlier stated target by FY26 amid persistent slowdown and challenges in retail across brands