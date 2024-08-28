Explore
Tue Aug 27 2024 15:57:31
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 28, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 28, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28

2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 28, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,900 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 25,200 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Aug 2024, 06:36:29 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing, Banco Products India, and LIC Housing Finance.
Read the full story here

28 Aug 2024, 06:32:32 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Foreign investors push $6.6 billion in new share offerings in Indian market, shun pricey stocks

  • Global funds have invested $6.6 billion in India's new-share offerings in 2024, while pulling $3.6 billion from secondary markets due to high valuations, according to National Securities Depository Ltd.
Read the full story here

28 Aug 2024, 06:23:23 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Orient Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares

  • Orient Technologies share listing is expected to be at a premium of around 38% - 40% based on the demand for its IPO, analysts said. Orient Technologies IPO GMP today also indicated that the share listing would be at a strong premium.
Read the full story here

