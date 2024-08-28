Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 28, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 28
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing, Banco Products India, and LIC Housing Finance.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Foreign investors push $6.6 billion in new share offerings in Indian market, shun pricey stocks
- Global funds have invested $6.6 billion in India's new-share offerings in 2024, while pulling $3.6 billion from secondary markets due to high valuations, according to National Securities Depository Ltd.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Orient Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
- Orient Technologies share listing is expected to be at a premium of around 38% - 40% based on the demand for its IPO, analysts said. Orient Technologies IPO GMP today also indicated that the share listing would be at a strong premium.