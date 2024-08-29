Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Nvidia approves buyback of shares worth $50 billion; stock drops 2% despite strong results
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Nvidia approves buyback of shares worth $50 billion; stock drops 2% despite strong results

3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 29, 2024: The Nvidia stock has more than doubled so far this year, making it the best performing member of the S&P 500 in 2024, despite recent wobbles.
Latest news on August 29, 2024: The Nvidia stock has more than doubled so far this year, making it the best performing member of the S&P 500 in 2024, despite recent wobbles. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2024, 07:16:53 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nvidia approves buyback of shares worth $50 billion; stock drops 2% despite strong results

  • US chipmaker Nvidia announced a $50 billion stock buyback after announcing its fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday. Despite performing slightly well than markets expectations, Nvidia's after-hours stock price fell nearly 7% post result announcement
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 07:11:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia results to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,002 level, a discount of nearly 55 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 07:00:13 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Vedanta, Adani Energy lead QIP charge as fundraising reaches ₹58,425 crore

  • Companies are raking in 4-year high QIP funds with another 1 trillion expected to be raised.
Read the full story here

29 Aug 2024, 06:21:50 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 29

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Engineers India, IndusInd Bank, and Wipro
Read the full story here

