LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 29, 2024: Nvidia approves buyback of shares worth $50 billion; stock drops 2% despite strong results

3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 07:16 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.