Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 3, 2024: Gold rate today: Yellow metal price jumps on renewed US recession fear, Middle East tension

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 3, 2024: Gold rate today: Experts believe that gold price today is rising because higher jobless claims in the US have renewed the fear of recession.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

03 Aug 2024, 07:10 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Yellow metal price jumps on renewed US recession fear, Middle East tension

  • MCX gold rate today is in 69,000 to 71,000 per 10 gm range, say experts
03 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Indian shares sulk on global risk off sentiment

  • India VIX surged the most in nearly two months, while Nifty dropped 1.17% and Sensex 1.1%, marking their steepest decline since the 4 June election results.
