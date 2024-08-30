Explore
Thu Aug 29 2024 15:58:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,119.65 4.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,638.50 0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 538.60 0.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 410.00 0.23%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in

2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 30, 2024: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on August 30, 2024: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 06:36:43 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in

  • Trent shares have surged over 6,200% over the past decade, driven by stellar Q1FY25 performance and retail expansion. A 2 lakh investment in this stock 10 years ago would have made you a crorepati today.
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:35:08 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Chandan Taparia's recommendations: Intraday trading strategy for Reliance, Airtel, Tata Motors shares on August 30

  • Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 30. According to him, these stocks – Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors – are technically placed to see a decent upmove
Read the full story here

30 Aug 2024, 06:20:21 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 30

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hindustan Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki India, and Power Finance Corporation
Read the full story here

