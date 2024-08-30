Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 30, 2024: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: This Tata Group Zudio store operator stock has surged 250% in the last 1 year. Buy, sell or hold? Experts weigh in
- Trent shares have surged over 6,200% over the past decade, driven by stellar Q1FY25 performance and retail expansion. A ₹2 lakh investment in this stock 10 years ago would have made you a crorepati today.
30 Aug 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Chandan Taparia's recommendations: Intraday trading strategy for Reliance, Airtel, Tata Motors shares on August 30
- Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 30. According to him, these stocks – Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors – are technically placed to see a decent upmove
30 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 30
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hindustan Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki India, and Power Finance Corporation