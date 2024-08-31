Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 31, 2024: Warren Buffet's 94th birthday: Apple to American Express—10 stocks that top the 'Oracle of Omaha's' portfolio

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Warren Buffet's 94th birthday: Apple to American Express—10 stocks that top the 'Oracle of Omaha's' portfolio
- Warren Buffet's birthday today: Apple, American Express, Bank of America are some of the top portfolio stocks of the Berkshire Hathaway's chief