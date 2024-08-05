Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 5, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
Read the full story here
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — SJS, GHCL, Khaitan Chemicals, Ruby Mills, and Pokarna
05 Aug 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 5
Read the full story here
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,365 level, a discount of nearly 335 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
05 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: SBI, Infosys, Ambuja Cement, JK Tyre, Britannia, JSW Steel, Delhivery
Read the full story here
- Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, and Triveni Turbine and others are expected to announce their June quarter earnings on Monday.
05 Aug 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Zomato: fast delivery, faster investor reward
Read the full story here
- The strong customer addition of the food delivery segment is commendable.
05 Aug 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Nikkei’s slump to Nasdaq sell-off
Read the full story here
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,388 level, a discount of nearly 310 points from the Nifty futures’ Friday close, indicating a sharply negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
05 Aug 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy today — August 5
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HSCL, SONACOMS, and Alembic
05 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 'Time to readjust portfolio to large-cap'
Read the full story here
- As a tactical call, investors can take some profits from infra (including defence and railways) and capital goods space in favour of IT services, pharma and select consumer stocks, said Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan By BNP Paribas
05 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Dark clouds over the Street as sentiments sour
Read the full story here
- While US unemployment figures have revived fears of a slowdown, the surprise rate hike by Bank of Japan may lead to an unwinding of carry trade. The clouds over Middle East also cast a shadow over the markets.
05 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Birlasoft, India Cements, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on August 5
Read the full story here
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 5.