Active Stocks
Mon Aug 05 2024 15:53:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.80 -5.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.65 -7.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.20 -1.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.10 -4.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,615.15 -2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6

3 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6 (PTI)Premium
Latest news on August 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6 (PTI)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 06:23:50 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended these four shares to buy for today - Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Huhtamaki India, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.
Read the full story here

06 Aug 2024, 06:10:55 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Granules, GNFC, IndiaMart among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Tuesday — August 6

  • Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 6
Read the full story here

06 Aug 2024, 06:10:10 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Horror show on Dalal Street as US, Japan spook investors

  • Domestic institutions stepped up to counter sales by foreign investors; however, profit-taking by investors who route money directly into markets worsened Monday's fall.
Read the full story here

