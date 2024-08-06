Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6
- Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended these four shares to buy for today - Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Huhtamaki India, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.
06 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Granules, GNFC, IndiaMart among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Tuesday — August 6
- Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 6
06 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Horror show on Dalal Street as US, Japan spook investors
- Domestic institutions stepped up to counter sales by foreign investors; however, profit-taking by investors who route money directly into markets worsened Monday's fall.