Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 7, 2024: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to oil price drop

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
07 Aug 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to oil price drop
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,190 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
07 Aug 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Brokers tighten financing amid spike in volatility
- After assessing the spike in volatility across markets like Japan, South Korea and the US, Angel One has temporarily stopped financing fresh share purchases effective Tuesday under the so-called margin trading facility.
07 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Ami Organics to Britannia Industries, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 7
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Ami Organics, Britannia Industries, and Natco Pharma.
07 Aug 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Eicher Motors among 13 stocks to trade ex-dividend on Aug 7
- Bharti Airtel had declared a dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share, and NTPC had declared a final dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024.
07 Aug 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Fin, LIC Housing Fin, RBL Bank among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on August 7
- Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, RBL Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the 11 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 7.