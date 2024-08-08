Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 8, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 8 ahead of RBI policy

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 8 ahead of RBI policy
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,200 level, a discount of nearly 170 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 8
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, NBCC, and Crompton Greaves
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to Treasury yields
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,175 level, a discount of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Ceigall India IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts say on listing price prediction
- Ceigall India IPO GMP: They grey market is signaling that Ceigall India IPO listing price would be around ₹426 apiece, say market observers
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Bear retreat lifts market, but worries stay on
- On Tuesday, the value of bearish bets over bullish ones had hit a record, following unpleasant data from the US and an unexpected rate hike in Japan. This indicates Wednesday's rally was led by bears covering their short bets.