Thu Aug 08 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.50 -2.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,041.35 1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.65 -0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 407.40 -2.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,642.10 1.06%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Ola Electric IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Ola Electric IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal

2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 9, 2024: Ola Electric IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Ola Electric Mobility Limited shares are available at a discount of ₹3 in the grey market today. (Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)Premium
Latest news on August 9, 2024: Ola Electric IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Ola Electric Mobility Limited shares are available at a discount of 3 in the grey market today. (Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2024, 06:53:26 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Ola Electric IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal

  • Ola Electric IPO GMP today: The grey market is signalling that Ola Electric IPO listing price would be around 73, say market observers
Read the full story here

09 Aug 2024, 06:20:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday - August 9

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts recommend these five shares to buy today: Century Plyboards, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Life Insurance.
Read the full story here

