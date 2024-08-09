Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 9, 2024: Ola Electric IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Ola Electric IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal
- Ola Electric IPO GMP today: The grey market is signalling that Ola Electric IPO listing price would be around ₹73, say market observers
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 and Sensex today; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday - August 9
- Stocks to buy today: Experts recommend these five shares to buy today: Century Plyboards, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Life Insurance.