Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 10, 2024: Godrej Consumer’s profit warning intensifies gloom in FMCG sector

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Godrej Consumer’s profit warning intensifies gloom in FMCG sector

  • The stock dropped more than 8% on Monday after the company warned of weaker margin and volumes in Q3, dragging other FMCG stocks down with it.
