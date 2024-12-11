Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 11, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 11, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 11, 2024: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 11, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78783.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.99700.0 in Delhi.
11 Dec 2024, 10:30 AM IST
11 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends L&T Tech, Navin Fluorine, Radico Khaitan today - 11 December
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today- L&T Technology Services Ltd, Navin Fluorine International , and Radico Khaitan Ltd.
11 Dec 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates jump 1% ahead of US inflation data; experts reveal trading strategies, key levels for MCX Gold
- Gold price today: Rates jump 1% ahead of US inflation data; experts reveal trading strategies, key levels for MCX Gold