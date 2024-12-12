Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 12, 2024: V-Mart Retail could sustain growth momentum in second half of FY25

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 12, 2024: Lower LimeRoad losses, better sales growth, and reduced marketing spends helped V-Mart post better-than-expected Ebitda performance in the first half of FY25.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: V-Mart Retail could sustain growth momentum in second half of FY25

  • Analysts believe the company’s good run in the first half may well continue, but the stock’s sharp rally suggests investors have factored in the positives adequately, limiting sharp near-term gains.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.