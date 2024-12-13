Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 13, 2024: Bajaj Finance stock may face near-term pain as it marches ahead on growth, seeking wider market share

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Bajaj Finance stock may face near-term pain as it marches ahead on growth, seeking wider market share

  • Bajaj Finance is set to increase its market share and customer base by 2029, targeting 2,000 crore in green finance. Despite rising credit costs, it aims for a significant expansion in AUM and services.
Read the full story here

