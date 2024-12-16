Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 16, 2024: IndusInd Bank: Ghost of microfinance comes back to haunt

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 16, 2024: IndusInd’s microfinance woes are relatively more pronounced after its merger with Bharat Financial Inclusion (earlier known as SKS Microfinance) in 2019.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: IndusInd Bank: Ghost of microfinance comes back to haunt

  • Near-term challenges are only going to increase with the microfinance industry network tightening the lending norms with effect from January
16 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: The woes of a CIO and the changed reality of China ‘maal’

  • The pressure on CIOs outside India to draw new money has gotten dire.
