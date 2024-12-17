Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 17, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78053.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends Swan Energy, Tata Motors November Future today
- Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa has recommended two stocks on Tuesday - Swan Energy and Tata Motors November Future.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat ahead of US Fed meeting. US dollar in focus
- Gold rate today is expected to trade flat as investors are waiting for the outcome of US Fed meeting
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin crosses all-time high of $107,000 — what do experts say are the reasons?
- Bitcoin reached a record high of $107,791, driven by President-elect Trump's support for digital assets and MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index. The software firm has invested heavily in Bitcoin, raising expectations for a favourable regulatory environment under Trump.