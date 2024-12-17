Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 17, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 17, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78053.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.
17 Dec 2024, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on December 17, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78053.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.
17 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends Swan Energy, Tata Motors November Future today

  • Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa has recommended two stocks on Tuesday - Swan Energy and Tata Motors November Future.
17 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat ahead of US Fed meeting. US dollar in focus

  • Gold rate today is expected to trade flat as investors are waiting for the outcome of US Fed meeting
17 Dec 2024, 09:49 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin crosses all-time high of $107,000 — what do experts say are the reasons?

  • Bitcoin reached a record high of $107,791, driven by President-elect Trump's support for digital assets and MicroStrategy's inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index. The software firm has invested heavily in Bitcoin, raising expectations for a favourable regulatory environment under Trump.
