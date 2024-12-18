Latest Market News Today highlights December 18, 2024: Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Latest Market News Today highlights on December 18, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.