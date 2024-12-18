Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today highlights December 18, 2024: Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects
Latest Market News Today highlights December 18, 2024: Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today highlights on December 18, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 18, 2024: A spree of capacity additions in the east by various cement companies would lead to a significant influx of cement supply going ahead.
Latest Market News Today highlights: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 03:05:18 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects

  • Increasing foothold in newer geography of the northeast could provide some respite to Dalmia Bharat in terms of incremental capacity addition and prices as core markets face challenges
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 01:32:39 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: A lot has to fall in place for IDFC First Bank’s stock to rebound

  • The bank’s poor performance has caused the stock to tank 26% this year, but there seems to be little room for near-term upside even at the current valuation as it faces a host of challenges.
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 10:30:09 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 18, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 18, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78183.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 10:30:06 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 10:00:39 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests United Spirits, Godrej Prop, Chalet Hotels today - 18 December

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today- United Spirits, Godrej Properties, and Chalet Hotels.
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 09:11:48 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates decline ahead of US Fed policy decision; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

  • Gold price today: Rates decline ahead of US Fed policy decision; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold
Read the full story here

