Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 19, 2024: Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets
- The value of calls sold exceeded that of puts by a record ₹8.43 trillion on Wednesday. In the past, whenever this gap has been wide, markets have made a bottom.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: A new era awaits India’s F&O market in 2025
- Retail investors looking to earn a quick buck will now have more skin in the F&O game, if at all they find the means and courage to trade minimum contract sizes worth ₹15-20 lakh.