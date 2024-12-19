Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 19, 2024: Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Call sellers are bearish and expect the markets to correct, allowing them to pocket the premium paid by call buyers, who are bullish.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets

  • The value of calls sold exceeded that of puts by a record 8.43 trillion on Wednesday. In the past, whenever this gap has been wide, markets have made a bottom.
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: A new era awaits India’s F&O market in 2025

  • Retail investors looking to earn a quick buck will now have more skin in the F&O game, if at all they find the means and courage to trade minimum contract sizes worth 15-20 lakh.
Read the full story here

