Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 2, 2024: Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 2, 2024: Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 2, 2024: Sebi barred three unregistered platforms from offering privately placed unlisted non-convertible debentures to the public.
Latest news on December 2, 2024: Sebi barred three unregistered platforms from offering privately placed unlisted non-convertible debentures to the public.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 05:50:03 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap

  • Concerns over high-yield products and exploitation of regulatory gaps by these platforms led to Sebi scrutiny, say experts.
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 05:45:23 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Realty's FY25 pre-sales goal hinges on H2 delivery

  • Timely and faster unveiling of new projects is a desperate need in H2FY25, given the low inventory levels
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 05:40:23 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: ‘SIP flows healthy but investors more watchful after pullback’

  • There are expectations of improvement in GDP and corporate earnings in the second half of the current fiscal, driven by higher government spends and return of migrant labourers from Bihar after Chaath Puja, says Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.
Read the full story here

