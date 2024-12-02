Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 2, 2024: Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
02 Dec 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap
- Concerns over high-yield products and exploitation of regulatory gaps by these platforms led to Sebi scrutiny, say experts.
02 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Realty's FY25 pre-sales goal hinges on H2 delivery
- Timely and faster unveiling of new projects is a desperate need in H2FY25, given the low inventory levels
02 Dec 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: ‘SIP flows healthy but investors more watchful after pullback’
- There are expectations of improvement in GDP and corporate earnings in the second half of the current fiscal, driven by higher government spends and return of migrant labourers from Bihar after Chaath Puja, says Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.