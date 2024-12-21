Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 21, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 21, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 21, 2024: Check latest Rates in India
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on December 21, 2024: Check latest Rates in India
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Why MCX gold rate outperformed Nifty 50, Sensex, Bank Nifty in YTD? Explained with 5 crucial reasons
- MCX gold rate has rallied around 21% in 2024 whereas Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank index surged 8.50%, 8% and 5.25% respectively in YTD