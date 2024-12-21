Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 21, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 21, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

21 Dec 2024, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 21, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 21, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.76963.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.93500.0 in Delhi.
21 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Why MCX gold rate outperformed Nifty 50, Sensex, Bank Nifty in YTD? Explained with 5 crucial reasons

  • MCX gold rate has rallied around 21% in 2024 whereas Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank index surged 8.50%, 8% and 5.25% respectively in YTD
