Fri Dec 20 2024 15:59:54
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 22, 2024: Coinbase, Kraken donate $1M each for Trump-JD Vance inauguration as crypto joins tech to support US President-elect
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 22, 2024: Coinbase, Kraken donate $1M each for Trump-JD Vance inauguration as crypto joins tech to support US President-elect

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 22, 2024: Crypto industry joins tech titans in supporting Trump's inauguration with record contributions (REUTERS)
Latest news on December 22, 2024: Crypto industry joins tech titans in supporting Trump’s inauguration with record contributions (REUTERS)

Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2024, 07:44:34 AM IST

Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Coinbase, Kraken donate $1M each for Trump-JD Vance inauguration as crypto joins tech to support US President-elect

  • Prominent crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken have each donated $1 million to the Trump-Vance inaugural committee.
Read the full story here

