Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 22, 2024: Coinbase, Kraken donate $1M each for Trump-JD Vance inauguration as crypto joins tech to support US President-elect

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 22, 2024: Crypto industry joins tech titans in supporting Trump’s inauguration with record contributions

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2024, 07:44 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Coinbase, Kraken donate $1M each for Trump-JD Vance inauguration as crypto joins tech to support US President-elect

  • Prominent crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken have each donated $1 million to the Trump-Vance inaugural committee.
Read the full story here

