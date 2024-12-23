Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 23, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Wrong or early to say the best of hospitality earnings is over?

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:00 AM IST
23 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Wrong or early to say the best of hospitality earnings is over?

  • Normalization of hospitality earnings does not seem to have happened as room rates have continued to march on.
23 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Growth to pick up in coming quarters on govt capex, says MPC member Nagesh Kumar

  • Kumar was one of the two external members of RBI's MPC who voted for a 25-basis-point rate cut in the last policy review to help revive growth
23 Dec 2024, 05:40 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: IT sector swings between hope and despair

  • Accenture is considered a benchmark for the fortunes of Indian IT peers. But despite the positives of its Sep-Nov earnings, Indian IT investors’ sentiment was muted
23 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Earnings growth slowdown appears temporary, says Franklin Templeton's Hari Shyamsunder

  • A recovery is likely in the second half of FY25, aided by an increase in government spending over the first six months of FY25 and improvement in rural demand, benefiting companies linked to this theme, says Shyamsunder.
