Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 23, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Wrong or early to say the best of hospitality earnings is over?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Wrong or early to say the best of hospitality earnings is over?
- Normalization of hospitality earnings does not seem to have happened as room rates have continued to march on.
23 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Growth to pick up in coming quarters on govt capex, says MPC member Nagesh Kumar
- Kumar was one of the two external members of RBI's MPC who voted for a 25-basis-point rate cut in the last policy review to help revive growth
23 Dec 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: IT sector swings between hope and despair
- Accenture is considered a benchmark for the fortunes of Indian IT peers. But despite the positives of its Sep-Nov earnings, Indian IT investors’ sentiment was muted
23 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Earnings growth slowdown appears temporary, says Franklin Templeton's Hari Shyamsunder
- A recovery is likely in the second half of FY25, aided by an increase in government spending over the first six months of FY25 and improvement in rural demand, benefiting companies linked to this theme, says Shyamsunder.