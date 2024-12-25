Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 25, 2024: Santa skips D-Street during second-quietest December in a decade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 25, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 25, 2024: In contrast, last year, markets saw an impressive return of 7.8% during the holiday month.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Santa skips D-Street during second-quietest December in a decade

  • December is on track for its second-worst performance in a decade, with a -1.7% return. This marks the fifth time in ten years that the Sensex has seen negative returns in December.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.