Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 15:56:32
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.35 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.35 1.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.85 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,223.50 0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 26, 2024: Enhanced connectivity, growing interest in spiritual and wildlife tourism and higher foreign tourist arrivals are expected to aid demand from a medium-to-long term perspective. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on December 26, 2024: Enhanced connectivity, growing interest in spiritual and wildlife tourism and higher foreign tourist arrivals are expected to aid demand from a medium-to-long term perspective. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 06:00:23 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks

  • While the short-term outlook for the hotel sector is positive, the medium to long-term like-for-like growth assumption of 7-8% may limit operating leverage benefits, said analysts
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 05:30:22 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: For SRF, there’s no light at the end of tunnel yet

  • SRF’s management recently told Nuvama Research’s analysts that Q3 may still not be particularly exhilarating, but Q4 continues to look promising.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue